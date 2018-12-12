Mesa 18.3 was released less than a week ago while today Mesa 18.3.1 was issued due to an error in the Vulkan specification.
The motivating factor for this quick Mesa 18.3.1 release was to disable the VK_EXT_pci_bus_info extension that had just been introduced weeks ago. The Vulkan working group mistakenly assumed that PCI domains are 16-bit even though they could potentially be 32-bit values. The next Vulkan spec update will change the relevant structure to be 32-bit, which is a backwards-incompatible change.
Fortunately this extension is new and there are no known major users of this PCI bus information querying extension, so the impact ultimately should be limited for this first big Vulkan oops.
So for now Mesa 18.3.1 is out there with this extension disabled for Intel ANV and Radeon RADV until the next specification revision. There aren't any other changes in this release.
