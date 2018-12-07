Mesa 18.3 Released With Intel & Radeon Vulkan Driver Improvements, New GPU Support
Mesa 18.3 is now available as the latest quarterly feature update to these open-source OpenGL and Vulkan graphics drivers for Linux.

The Mesa 18.3 features are aplenty and on the AMD side range from Raven 2, Picasso, and Vega 20 support through RADV Vulkan transform feedback, faster RadeonSI fast color clears, OpenGL 4.5 compatibility profile support, and many RADV Vulkan additions. The Intel stack meanwhile picked up new PCI IDs, various Vulkan driver extensions, and more.

The smaller drivers like VC4 and Freedreno also saw OpenGL support improvements, VMware SVGA OpenGL 3.3 compatibility profile support, EGL Device Extensions for all Mesa drivers, and other enhancements.

The list of new Vulkan/OpenGL extensions presented by Mesa 18.3 can be found via today's release announcement.

Mesa 19.0 meanwhile is the new version currently under development for debut in late February or March.
