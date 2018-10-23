Intel open-source developer Dylan Baker has laid out a proposed release schedule for the upcoming Mesa 18.3 quarterly feature release.
There are two key dates: 31 October is the proposed branching date and 21 November is the proposed Mesa 18.3.0 release date. Between those two dates would be the usual weekly release candidates and there is the potential for the Mesa 18.3.0 release to be drawn out to the end of November or early December depending upon any open blocker bugs, which is common for the Mesa quarterly feature releases.
The branching date at the end of October means there is just one week to go for landing new feature code for Mesa 18.3... We'll see what squeezes in over the next week and whether the Vulkan transform feedback and other bits land in time or if they will be held off until Mesa 19.0. Also not making it this cycle is the VRR/FreeSync bits as that is contingent first upon the kernel code landing, which isn't happening until the next kernel cycle at year's end.
Another feature sadly that doesn't look like it will be merged over the next week is support for the year-old OpenGL 4.6 specification. The OpenGL SPIR-V extension work still hasn't been completed in full for mainlining in Mesa for RadeonSI or Intel i965.
What is staged so far for Mesa 18.3 does include many ANV and RADV Vulkan driver additions, Intel Whiskey Lake graphics support, various RadeonSI/RADV performance optimizations, Adreno A6xx improvements in Freedreno, less Mesa compiler warnings, Vega 20 GPU work, continued OpenGL compatibility profile work, and various fixes/optimizations for Steam Play and Proton.
The brief release plans for Mesa 18.3 can be found on Mesa-dev. By branching next week and trying to release around 21 November, the developers are trying to get this feature update out ahead of the US Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
