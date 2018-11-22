The fourth weekly release candidate of Mesa 18.3 is now available for testing while the official release could be coming in the days ahead.
Originally Mesa 18.3.0 was due to be released before the US Thanksgiving holiday, but that didn't quite happen as planned. However, that release doesn't appear to be far off. The 18.3 release tracker currently indicates just one blocker bug remaining. That lone bug is about a user pointer deadlock in the Vulkan CTS (Conformance Test Suite) for the Intel ANV Vulkan driver. Once that's fixed, we could see Mesa 18.3.0 or depending how long that takes they could divert to Mesa 18.3.0-RC5. Regardless, Mesa 18.3.0 will hopefully be out within the next two weeks or so.
Mesa 18.3 as the Q4'2018 feature update to Mesa3D is delivering many new and improved features.
The RC4 changes include two minor fixes to RadeonSI, an R600 tweak, an i965 batch update, and some minor common work.
Mesa 19.0 is the next feature version currently developing on Mesa master for release around late February.
