Mesa 18.3-RC3 Released With RADV Fixes, Drops Zen L3 Thread Pinning
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 16 November 2018 at 11:18 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa release manager Emil Velikov has announced the latest weekly release candidate of the upcoming Mesa 18.3.

Mesa 18.3 has a number of Meson build system updates, several RADV driver corrections, a few NIR updates, fixes video API support for Raven 2 APUs, and back-ports the change to drop the AMD Zen L3 thread pinning functionality.

The Zen L3 thread pinning was intended to be a new performance optimization for AMD Ryzen CPUs with Mesa 18.3, but it turns out there were a number of regressions. AMD is now working on new Zen optimizations for Mesa that are then expected to premiere in Mesa 19.0.

The list of Mesa 18.3-RC3 changes can be found via Mesa-dev.
