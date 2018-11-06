Mesa 18.3-RC1 Released As The Final 2018 Update Approaches
Following last week's Mesa 18.3 branching, the first release candidate to this final quarterly feature update of 2018 is now available.

Mesa 18.3-RC1 is the first of weekly release candidates until Mesa 18.3.0 is ready to ship as stable either at the end of November (planned) or early December if blocker bugs persist.

Mesa 18.3 is bringing with it a plethora of Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan driver updates, Raven 2 / Picasso APU support, Vega 20 support appears ready, many Linux game / Steam Play improvements, various low-level improvements, continued refinements to the OpenGL drivers, and other updates and performance optimizations. Unfortunately not ready for Mesa 18.3 is support for the year-old OpenGL 4.6 specification due to the drivers still being held up by the SPIR-V support.

I'll be out with my more complete Mesa 18.3 feature overview shortly. The brief Mesa 18.3-RC1 release announcement listing all the contributors to the feature development on this Q4'2018 update can be found via the Mesa-dev list.
