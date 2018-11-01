Mesa 18.3 Has A Busy Last Day Of Feature Development
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 1 November 2018 at 06:19 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The branching of Mesa 18.3 is imminent and expected to happen anytime now. The Mesa developers of the different drivers have been very busy in merging their last-minute feature work for this final quarterly feature update to end out 2018.

Some of the work that squeezed into this cycle includes:

- Raven 2 support for RadeonSI Gallium3D.

- Raven 2 support for the RADV Vulkan driver.

- The EGL Device Extensions were merged and enabled for all the drivers. This allows bringing up EGL without any underlying/native windowing system API.

- Various last minute tweaks/fixes to RADV.

- Mesa's build process now allows building with Python 3 while the configure process remains backwards compatible with Python 2.

- Various other small changes.

This is on top of a lot of feature work merged already over the past three months. Mesa 18.3 is expected to be branched shortly followed by the first release candidate. RCs should come weekly while the stable Mesa 18.3.0 debut is expected by the end of November.
