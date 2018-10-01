Intel Vulkan Driver Now Handles PRIME-Style Rendering, Raven Ridge Lands VCN JPEG Decode
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 24 October 2018 at 06:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
With just one week of feature development remaining for the in-development Mesa 18.3, the race is on for landing the remaining feature work ahead of this next quarterly Mesa3D stable version.

Landing overnight is a small addition from Feral Interactive's Alex Smith to allow the Intel "ANV" Vulkan driver to present via a different GPU. With a simple two-line patch, Vulkan rendering can happen with an Intel GPU while the contents then presented to a display connected via a Radeon graphics card. Granted, the use-case of rendering with slower Intel graphics hardware and then presenting it on a display connected via a discrete Radeon GPU will be rare, but can be useful for game developers in testing the Intel graphics without having to change display connections.

Happening over in the RadeonSI space was the merging of the VCN JPEG accelerated decoding support for Raven Ridge APUs. When pairing Mesa 18.3 with the latest Linux kernel code, RadeonSI can now utilize JPEG decoding using the "Video Core Next" block on these latest AMD APUs.

Mesa 18.3 feature development is ending next week when the release candidates are set to begin while the Mesa 18.3.0 release should happen around the end of November.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.3 Gets A Release Date Towards The End Of November
Panfrost Open-Source GPU Driver Continues Advancing For Mali GPUs
Mesa 18.2.3 Released With Latest Driver Workarounds For Steam Play / Proton
Mesa 18.2.3 Coming This Week With Fixes/Workarounds For Several Steam Play Games
Open-Source Qualcomm Graphics Support Continues Flourishing With Freedreno
Mesa VCN JPEG Decode Patches Posted For AMD Raven Ridge
Popular News This Week
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
Systemd Adds Feature To Fallback Automatically To Older Kernels On Failure