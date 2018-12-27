Mesa 18.2.8 was released today as what is the final planned point release for the Mesa 18.2 series. In order to continue receiving OpenGL/Vulkan open-source driver updates, users are encouraged to transition to Mesa 18.3.
Mesa 18.2.8 backports the new Vega M PCI ID plus the other new Vega 10 and Vega 20 PCI IDs we've spotted in recent weeks for the AMD/Radeon Linux graphics driver stack for currently unannounced products. With building off the existing Vega (and Polaris, in the case of Vega M) support, it was safe for back-porting to the 18.2 stable series.
Mesa 18.2.8 also has fixes to its Meson build system, a number of fixes to the Gallium "Nine" Direct3D 9 state tracker, a few VirGL driver fixes, a RADV hang fix for the Windows Yakuza game under DXVK with Steam Play, and a few other patches.
The list of fixes for this final Mesa 18.2 point release can be found here.
