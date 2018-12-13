For those not yet prepared to move over to the Mesa 18.3 series, Mesa 18.2.7 is out today with the latest batch of fixes.
Mesa 18.2.7 features a number of RADV Radeon Vulkan driver corrections, a few EGL Wayland fixes, a couple memory leak fixes for the VC4/V3D Broadcom drivers, an Intel ANV Vulkan fix for correctly using Vulkan 1.0 by default, a Gallium Nine regression fix for NV50/NVC0 Nouveau, and a few other memory leak fixes.
More details on Mesa 18.2.7 can be found via Mesa-dev. Mesa 18.2.8 is the last planned point release in this series and will be out around 26 December.
