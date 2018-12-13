Mesa 18.2.7 Released With Several RADV Driver Fixes, Variety Of Other Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 13 December 2018
For those not yet prepared to move over to the Mesa 18.3 series, Mesa 18.2.7 is out today with the latest batch of fixes.

Mesa 18.2.7 features a number of RADV Radeon Vulkan driver corrections, a few EGL Wayland fixes, a couple memory leak fixes for the VC4/V3D Broadcom drivers, an Intel ANV Vulkan fix for correctly using Vulkan 1.0 by default, a Gallium Nine regression fix for NV50/NVC0 Nouveau, and a few other memory leak fixes.

More details on Mesa 18.2.7 can be found via Mesa-dev. Mesa 18.2.8 is the last planned point release in this series and will be out around 26 December.
