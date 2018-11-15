Mesa 18.2.5 Brings Fixes For Direct3D 9 State Tracker, RADV Vulkan Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 November 2018 at 08:38 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
For those sticking to the Mesa stable release train, Mesa 18.2.5 is now available ahead of the Mesa 18.3 quarterly feature release due out in the weeks ahead.

As is the case for Mesa point releases, Mesa 18.2.5 is geared to deliver the latest bug/regression fixes. this 18.2.5 release has around three dozen changes, including fixes for the Gallium "Nine" D3D9 state tracker when using its thread-submit functionality, Meson build system updates, RADV Vulkan driver fixes, and also some basic fixes/tweaks to the common NIR, Mesa, and Intel code. There is no particular standout prominent fixes unless you were personally affected by one of the bugs.

The complete list of Mesa 18.2.5 changes can be found via Mesa-dev.

Mesa 18.3.0 is due out around the end of November with its many new features while the first point release (Mesa 18.3.1) should be here before Christmas.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
The Newest Mesa NIR/SPIR-V Code For Handling OpenCL Kernels
The Shiny New Features Of Mesa 18.3 For Open-Source Intel / Radeon Graphics Drivers
Mesa Gets Testing Patches For New Zen Optimization Around Thread Pinning
Mesa Drops Support For AMD Zen L3 Thread Pinning, Will Develop New Approach
Gallium D3D9 "Nine" Support Gets New Patches To Help Fight Lag Without Tearing
Mesa 18.3-RC2 Released With RADV, Wayland & NIR Fixes
Popular News This Week
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
Debian Packages To Eliminate Vendor-Specific Patches, Affecting Downstreams Like Ubuntu
SteamOS/Linux Requirements For Valve's Artifact Is Just A Vulkan Intel/AMD/NVIDIA GPU
Unreal Engine 4.21 Released, Linux Now Defaults To Vulkan
AMD Next Horizon: Zen 2, 7nm Vega, AMD On Amazon EC2
Debian 9.6 Released With Many Security & Bug Fixes, Adds In Rust's Cargo