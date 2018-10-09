Mesa 18.2.3 Released With Latest Driver Workarounds For Steam Play / Proton
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 19 October 2018 at 01:08 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa 18.2.3 is out today as the latest point release to the Mesa 18.2 stable series. Notable to this point release are several bug fixes and workarounds to benefit Steam Play / Wine (and the Valve downstream Proton) and various new games being brought up there thanks in part to DXVK.

The games with workarounds in Mesa 18.2.3 are Rage, Yakuza, The Evil Within, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, ARMA 3, and No Man's Sky. These workarounds are added to the common Mesa DRIRC for toggling certain features as opposed to driver-specific hacks.

Aside from the game-specific workarounds/overrides, there is a RadeonSI hang fix in this release. Additionally there are also various bug fixes for the Intel ANV Vulkan driver, switching to using the build-id for the Mesa shader cache when present, a few NV50/NVC0 Nouveau fixes, and other minor alterations.

The list of accepted patches for this bi-weekly point release can be found via the release announcement.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.2.3 Coming This Week With Fixes/Workarounds For Several Steam Play Games
Open-Source Qualcomm Graphics Support Continues Flourishing With Freedreno
Mesa VCN JPEG Decode Patches Posted For AMD Raven Ridge
Mesa Vulkan Drivers Move Ahead With PCI Bus Info, Calibrated Timestamps
RadeonSI Fast Color Clears Should Now Be Even Faster
Mesa Gets Patch For Official Intel Whiskey Lake Support
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Updated With New Kernel, Startup Wizard Improvements
La Frite: A Libre ARM SBC For $5, 10x Faster Than The Raspberry Pi Zero
AMD Stages A Number Of Fixes Ahead Of Linux 4.20~5.0 - Plus Vega 20 "MGPU Fan Boost"
AMD Posts Latest Open-Source Linux Patches For FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync / VRR
MidnightBSD 1.0 Is Ready To Shine With ZFS Support, Ryzen Compatibility
GCC9 Lands Initial C++ Networking TS Implementation