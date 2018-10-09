Mesa 18.2.3 is out today as the latest point release to the Mesa 18.2 stable series. Notable to this point release are several bug fixes and workarounds to benefit Steam Play / Wine (and the Valve downstream Proton) and various new games being brought up there thanks in part to DXVK.
The games with workarounds in Mesa 18.2.3 are Rage, Yakuza, The Evil Within, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, ARMA 3, and No Man's Sky. These workarounds are added to the common Mesa DRIRC for toggling certain features as opposed to driver-specific hacks.
Aside from the game-specific workarounds/overrides, there is a RadeonSI hang fix in this release. Additionally there are also various bug fixes for the Intel ANV Vulkan driver, switching to using the build-id for the Mesa shader cache when present, a few NV50/NVC0 Nouveau fixes, and other minor alterations.
The list of accepted patches for this bi-weekly point release can be found via the release announcement.
