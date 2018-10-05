Mesa 18.2.2 is out this morning as the second point release to the Q3'2018 stable release series.
Mesa 18.2.2 is much smaller than the ~60 patches in Mesa 18.2.1 but the two dozen or so patches making up 18.2.2 do bring some notable changes:
- Better GTA V support with the RADV Vulkan driver when using Steam Play with DXVK for playing this Windows game on Linux. In particular some reflection issues should be resolved.
- RADV also has a fix to address a GPU hang encountered by Radeon RX Vega hardware with SteamVR.
- vkAcquireNextImage2 support within the ANV and RADV Vulkan drivers.
- ANV now has support for protected memory properties via GetPhysicalDeviceProperties2().
- The Gallium3D Nine "D3D9" state tracker has increased the number of temp registers as well as other improvements.
- That mysterious new Polaris PCI ID is now in Mesa 18.2.2 (0x6FDF).
- Various other fixes.
More details on Mesa 18.2.2 via the announcement. Mesa 18.3-dev meanwhile is in development for release towards year's end.
