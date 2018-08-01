Mesa 18.2 Should Now Be Clear For Releasing With Its Many OpenGL/Vulkan Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 1 September 2018 at 06:32 AM EDT. 3 Comments
MESA --
Mesa 18.2 ended up having two unscheduled release candidates due to open blocker bugs, but those issues have been cleared up and so this official quarterly update should be launching soon.

Mesa 18.2-RC5 was released on Wednesday due to two blocker bugs still persisting around an OpenGL Piglit regression as well as a performance regression, both affecting Intel hardware. But on Friday night it was confirmed that two new patches resolve those blockers and pass Intel's extensive validation suite. Thus Mesa 18.2.0 is cleared for landing.

We still may see a final test release (Mesa 18.2-RC6) next week before going gold, but needless to say, Mesa 18.2.0 should be shipping very soon.

Mesa 18.2 is delivering a plethora of improvements including OpenGL 4.4 compatibility profile support for RadeonSI, VirGL OpenGL 4.3 support, ASTC texture compression in Gallium3D, new Vulkan extensions for Intel ANV / Radeon RADV, OpenGL ES 3.2 for RadeonSI, AMD Vega 20 GPU support, performance optimizations, and much more outlined in that aforelinked article.

Mesa 18.3 meanwhile is the version in development on Git master and will be the final Mesa 2018 update due out around the end of November.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.2-RC5 Released With Another Two Dozen Patches
RadeonSI Compatibility Profile Now Supports OpenGL 4.5 On Mesa 18.3
Mesa 18.1.7 Released With Few Bug Fixes
RadeonSI Gets Another Handful Of OpenGL Extensions, Mirroring The PRO Driver's Behavior
Mesa 18.2-RC4 Released Due To Open Graphics Driver Bugs
Collabora's Mesa EGLDevice Work To Better Support Multiple GPUs
Popular News This Week
A Global Switch To Kill Linux's CPU Spectre/Meltdown Workarounds?
Valve Offers Up Proton Beta For Testing Steam Play Enhancements
Intel Clears Up Microcode Licensing Controversy - Simpler License, Allows Benchmarking
Linux 4.18 Is Appearing To Cause Problems For Those Running Older CPUs
Feral Teasing New Linux/macOS Port; Feral Interactive Has A New Shareholder
WireGuard Takes Another Step Towards The Mainline Linux Kernel