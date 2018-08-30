Mesa 18.2-RC5 Released With Another Two Dozen Patches
30 August 2018
Mesa 18.2 will be slipping into September with two open Intel driver bugs still blocking the official release.

Andres Gomez of Igalia announced the fifth release candidate of Mesa 18.2 on Thursday. There are 23 bugs part of the RC5 release. But a SynMark performance regression and OpenGL Piglit test case failure both with the Intel driver stack are blocking the official 18.2.0 release, which was originally talked about for last week.

What did find its way into Mesa 18.2-RC5 are correctly exposing the GL_EXT_robustness extension, GLSL compiler fixes, various Intel and AMD driver fixes, some documentation updates, and other mostly mundane changes.

The complete list of changes for Mesa 18.2-RC5 can be found via the release announcement.

See our Mesa 18.2 feature overview to learn about all of the OpenGL/Vulkan driver changes in this quarterly Mesa3D update.
