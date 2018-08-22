The fourth release candidate of Mesa 18.2 is out today rather than the final release due to open blocker bugs still persisting.
Mesa 18.2-RC4 ships with 18 fixes ranging from GLSL compiler fixes, RADV Vulkan driver fixes, some Intel i965 work, EGL on Android, and various other not too notable bug fixes.
There are open blocker bugs still present that are causing 18.2.0 not to come now likely until next week at least. At the moment there are three open blocker bugs with two of them being OpenGL Piglit regressions for the Intel i965 driver and the other being an Intel Gen9+ large performance regression on the SynMark fill tests.
The complete list of Mesa 18.2-RC4 fixes can be found via the mailing list.
At least when Mesa 18.2.0 does ship either next week or in early September, it's coming with many exciting features and improvements.
Add A Comment