Mesa 18.2 as the next quarterly feature release to the contained OpenGL/Vulkan drivers is about two weeks out if all goes well, but today for testing Mesa 18.2-RC3 is now available.
Andres Gomez of Igalia released Mesa 18.2-RC3 this morning with two dozen fixes over last week's release candidate. Mesa 18.2-RC3 has patches for fixing various OpenGL and Vulkan driver issues, EGL on Wayland fixes, continued updates to Mesa's multiple build systems, the Metro Redux fix that was also back-ported to Mesa 18.1.6, and various other small changes.
Mesa 18.2-RC4 meanwhile should be released next Wednesday and if all goes well that will be the final test release before officially introducing Mesa 18.2.0 around one week after that, pending any last minute blocker bugs still needing to be resolved. Mesa 18.3 meanwhile is the Q4'2018 feature update in development on Git master.
