Mesa 18.2-RC3 Released With Two Dozen Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 August 2018 at 11:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa 18.2 as the next quarterly feature release to the contained OpenGL/Vulkan drivers is about two weeks out if all goes well, but today for testing Mesa 18.2-RC3 is now available.

Andres Gomez of Igalia released Mesa 18.2-RC3 this morning with two dozen fixes over last week's release candidate. Mesa 18.2-RC3 has patches for fixing various OpenGL and Vulkan driver issues, EGL on Wayland fixes, continued updates to Mesa's multiple build systems, the Metro Redux fix that was also back-ported to Mesa 18.1.6, and various other small changes.

Mesa 18.2-RC4 meanwhile should be released next Wednesday and if all goes well that will be the final test release before officially introducing Mesa 18.2.0 around one week after that, pending any last minute blocker bugs still needing to be resolved. Mesa 18.3 meanwhile is the Q4'2018 feature update in development on Git master.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.1.6 Released With Build System Updates, Various OpenGL/Vulkan Driver Fixes
Mesa 18.1.6 On The Way With Over Three Dozen Fixes
Mesa 18.2-RC2 Released With 17 Fixes So Far
Marek Tackles EXT_gpu_shader4 Support In Gallium3D For Old Games/Apps
RadeonSI Gets Patches For AMD_framebuffer_multisample_advanced (EQAA)
Advanced DRI Configuration Picking Up New Features
Popular News This Week
The Best Features Of The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.19 Certainly Is Going To Be A Big Kernel
It Looks Like A Steam 64-Bit Client Could Finally Be Near
Linux Kernel Expectations For AMD Threadripper 2
Linux 4.18 Kernel Officially Released
Julia 1.0 Programming Language Released