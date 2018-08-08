One week after branching Mesa 18.2 and issuing the first release candidate, the second weekly RC is now available for testing.
Mesa 18.2-RC2 has 17 patches queued, including several V3D (formerly "VC5") Broadcom driver fixes, build system updates, fixing the DRISW compilation for Android Nougat, and other small fixes.
Proposed but not merged in time for Mesa 18.2-RC2 are Wayland EGL updates, Autotools build fixes, and VC4 Gallium3D updates.
More details on the current Mesa 18.2 fixes to date can be found via this mailing list post.
Mesa 18.2 is the third quarterly update to Mesa3D for 2018 and is coming with many features and improvements. More Mesa 18.2 benchmarks will be coming up shortly on Phoronix.
Mesa developers are hoping to be able to ship Mesa 18.2.0 before the end of August.
