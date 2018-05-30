Marek Olšák of AMD has landed the recently noted updates to the OpenGL compatibility profile support in Mesa 18.2.
Last week I wrote of Marek working on geometry and tessellation shader support for the compatibility mode of Mesa and already that work is now queued in Git master for Mesa 18.2-dev.
This comes after Marek's earlier work on enabling OpenGL 3.1 support with ARB_compatibility context support for Mesa 18.1. ARB_gpu_shader5, ARB_tessellation_shader, and AMD_vertex_shader_layer extensions will now work when creating an OpenGL compatibility context rather than just a modern core context. This is good for the minority of games/applications relying upon the compatibility context for utilizing otherwise deprecated/remove OpenGL functionality, which comes down to a few games but mostly workstation type programs.
