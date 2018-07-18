Mesa 18.2 Gets Extra Two Weeks Of Development Time
Serving as the Mesa 18.2 release manager is Andres Gomez of Igalia. He's now pushed back the release plan by two weeks, although Mesa 18.2.0 still should end up shipping in August.

Rather than branching Mesa 18.2 by week's end, which begins the release candidate phase and marks the feature freeze, that deadline will be pushed back to 1 August. That means there are an extra two weeks of developers to land any desired changes into this next quarterly Mesa feature update.

Following the first release candidate are expected to be at least three release candidates in total, but four could be warranted if blocker bugs persist. Long story short, Mesa 18.2.0 should now debut on 22 August but again that could slip to 29 August or later depending how the regression count is looking.

The change of Mesa 18.2 release plans was outlined on Tuesday via the Mesa-dev list.

Already a lot of work has landed for Mesa 18.2 but will be interesting to see if any other features make it in time, such as the ongoing work around Nouveau NIR/SPIR-V compute and OpenGL 4.6 for Intel i965, but we'll need to wait and see how things play out. Stay tuned for our usual Mesa 18.2 feature overview and benchmarks once the 18.2 release dance begins.
