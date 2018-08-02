Mesa 18.2 Branched, Mesa 18.3 Enters Development
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 August 2018 at 11:28 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
As expected, the Mesa 18.2 feature development is now over with the code having branched. Now open on Git master is Mesa 18.3-devel.

Mesa 18.2 is anticipated for release before the end of August assuming no major release blockers. The first release candidate of Mesa 18.2 should be out shortly and there should be a few more over the month of August.

Mesa 18.2 introduces many improvements and new features while a more complete feature overview will be published on Phoronix soon... Especially with a lot of last minute activity from the OpenGL ES 3.2 / ASTC bits to OpenGL 4.3 for VirGL arriving at the last minute.

Mesa 18.3 is now in development as what will turn into the Q4'2018 feature update for Mesa3D and should debut around December. It will be interesting to see what comes to the Mesa drivers in that time -- certainly more Vulkan driver work and hopefully in that time we'll see the OpenGL 4.6 support land for RadeonSI/i965. Also among the possibilities is the work Red Hat is pursuing on SPIR-V/compute for Nouveau.

Those wanting to test out Mesa 18.2 in its current debugging state can be found via the 18.2 branch while waiting on 18.2-RC1 to be created.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Collabora's Work On KMS_SWRAST For Android Graphics Fallback
ASTC Gallium Bits Land, VirGL Already Hits OpenGL 4.3 + GLES 3.2
Mesa's VirGL Now Has OpenGL 4.2 Support To Offer Guest VMs
All Gallium3D Drivers Getting ASTC Compression Support, RadeonSI Hits OpenGL ES 3.2
Mesa 18.1.5 Released With Many RADV Fixes, Other Changes Throughout
Mesa 18.2 Is On The Final Days Of Development With Many New Features Coming
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Is Shaping Up To Be A Very Exciting Release
There Are A Ton Of New Features/Improvements Heading Towards Linux 4.19
A Look At The Linux vs. Windows Power Use For A Ryzen 7 + Radeon RX Vega Desktop
Intel Prepares "Enhanced IBRS" As Better Spectre V2 Protection For Future CPUs
The DRM Changes Coming With The Linux 4.19 Kernel
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Still Turning Out To Be A Massive Headache