Mesa 18.1.9 is now available as the last planned point release of last quarter's release stream.
With Mesa 18.2.1 having been released, users are encouraged to upgrade to the stable Mesa 18.2 series. But if you're holding off on upgrading for one reason or another, Mesa 18.1.9 is one last push for bug fixes.
Mesa 18.1.9 features about three dozen changes ranging from a number of RADV and ANV Vulkan driver fixes to some RadeonSI and R600 OpenGL driver fixes, and some other common/core Mesa corrections.
The complete list of changes for Mesa 18.1.9 can be found via Mesa-dev.
