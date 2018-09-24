Mesa 18.1.9 Released As The Last Of The Series
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 24 September 2018 at 12:22 PM EDT. 4 Comments
MESA --
Mesa 18.1.9 is now available as the last planned point release of last quarter's release stream.

With Mesa 18.2.1 having been released, users are encouraged to upgrade to the stable Mesa 18.2 series. But if you're holding off on upgrading for one reason or another, Mesa 18.1.9 is one last push for bug fixes.

Mesa 18.1.9 features about three dozen changes ranging from a number of RADV and ANV Vulkan driver fixes to some RadeonSI and R600 OpenGL driver fixes, and some other common/core Mesa corrections.

The complete list of changes for Mesa 18.1.9 can be found via Mesa-dev.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Valve Has Been Working On A HUD For The RADV Vulkan Driver
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings
Mesa 18.2.1 Released With A Number Of Fixes For The Vulkan Drivers
Mesa 18.2.1 Is Coming This Week With Dozens Of Fixes
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Should Now Be In Good Shape With RadeonSI On Mesa 18.3
RADV's Iffy 16-bit Integer Support Merged Into Mesa
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings