Mesa 18.1.6 Released With Build System Updates, Various OpenGL/Vulkan Driver Fixes
14 August 2018
Mesa 18.1.6 is now available as the latest point release for Mesa 18.1 as the Q2'2018 release of this collection of open-source graphics drivers/infrastructure.

Mesa 18.1.6 just ships with over three dozen fixes compared to v18.1.5 from a few weeks back. The Mesa 18.1.6 release includes various Gallium3D fixes, different Autotools/Meson build system updates, corrections to MSAA corruption with AMD Vega, a DRIRC option to allow Metro Redux to work properly (again), support for using INTEL_DEBUG for setting Intel shader disk cache flags, and various other random fixes throughout.

The brief Mesa 18.1.6 release announcement can be read on Mesa-dev along with the source download link.

Mesa 18.2 meanwhile is on track as the next feature update to Mesa3D due to be released by the end of August.
