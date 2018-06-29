For those planning to enjoy some Linux games this weekend while using the RadeonSI / RADV / Intel / Nouveau drivers, Mesa 18.1.3 is now out as the newest stable point release.
Mesa 18.1.3 leads with several (rather random) fixes to the RADV Vulkan driver, Meson build system updates, Autotools build system updates, fixes within the common NIR and GLSL compiler code paths, just a few Intel driver fixes, and other updates.
The extremely brief Mesa 18.1.3 release announcement can be read on Mesa-dev.
Mesa 18.1.4 meanwhile should be out in about two weeks. July will also bring the Mesa 18.2 branching while that next feature release will not debut as stable until sometime in August when that quarterly update to the Mesa 3D code-base has been stabilized.
