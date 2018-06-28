Mesa 18.1.3 Is Coming This Week With Many RADV Fixes
For those sticking to the Mesa stable releases, Mesa 18.1.3 is expected to be out by this weekend and features a few dozen changes.

Mesa 18.1.3 at this point has just over three dozen patches. With those patches the RADV Vulkan driver stands out as having quite a number of fixes in this release. Besides RADV fixes there are also a number of Meson build system updates, some core GLSL and NIR fixes, and then just the assortment of other small changes/fixes.

The current pending material can be found via this Git branch.

The Mesa 18.1.3 pre-release announcement was made on Mesa-dev with hopes to officially release this point release on Friday.

Mesa 18.2.0 meanwhile is expected to come in August as the next feature release.
