For those sticking to the Mesa stable releases, Mesa 18.1.3 is expected to be out by this weekend and features a few dozen changes.
Mesa 18.1.3 at this point has just over three dozen patches. With those patches the RADV Vulkan driver stands out as having quite a number of fixes in this release. Besides RADV fixes there are also a number of Meson build system updates, some core GLSL and NIR fixes, and then just the assortment of other small changes/fixes.
The current pending material can be found via this Git branch.
The Mesa 18.1.3 pre-release announcement was made on Mesa-dev with hopes to officially release this point release on Friday.
Mesa 18.2.0 meanwhile is expected to come in August as the next feature release.
