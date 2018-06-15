New Mesa release manager Dylan Baker has issued the second point release of the Mesa 18.1 series.
Mesa 18.1 has many exciting features and continues to see new bi-weekly point releases until after Mesa 18.2 has been released around the middle of August and then sees its subsequent Mesa 18.2.1 point release before that kills off the 18.1 release stream.
Mesa 18.1.2 has many bug fixes particularly for the RADV driver, the Intel code, some improvements for non-ARM/non-x86 code, and a variety of fixes to the other drivers ranging from RadeonSI to even the classic R300g driver.
The complete list of fixes for Mesa 18.1.2 can be found via the release announcement.
Add A Comment