Mesa 18.1.1 Released With Many OpenGL + Vulkan Driver Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 1 June 2018 at 12:25 PM EDT. 1 Comment
For those waiting until the first point release of a new Mesa series before updating, Mesa 18.1.1 is out to kick off June as the first update to Mesa 18.1.

The Mesa 18.1.1 point release has several RADV driver fixes as well as many Intel i965 OpenGL and ANV Vulkan driver fixes along with fixes to core Mesa and core Vulkan code. Also receiving attention has been the code for Tegra, VirGL, TGSI, Nouveau, Etnaviv, and more. Notable among the Intel fixes is the OpenGL driver should be playing nicely for more Geminilake systems.

The Mesa 18.1.1 release announcement and link to the sources can be found via Mesa-dev.

See our Mesa 18.1 feature overview if you are unfamiliar with the big changes that went into this quarter's release.
