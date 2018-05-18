Mesa 18.1 Released With Intel Shader Cache Default, OpenGL 3.1 ARB_compatibility
18 May 2018
First time Mesa release manager Dylan Baker has managed to release Mesa 18.1 on time as the Q2'2018 quarterly update to this OpenGL/Vulkan driver stack.

While it feels like Mesa 18.0 was just recently released, it's already been a month and a half, which had arrived significantly late due to release delays. Fortunately, Mesa 18.1 is now available and hopefully allowing for a normal Mesa 18.2 release cycle for next quarter.

Mesa 18.1 ships with the Intel OpenGL shader cache now being enabled by default, OpenGL 3.1 with ARB_compatibility context support for the prominent Gallium3D drivers, ARB_bindless_texture support for Nouveau NVC0 that is important for some newer Linux game ports like Dawn of War 3, EXT_semaphore support for RadeonSI, various other new OpenGL and Vulkan extensions being supported by Radeon and Intel, and other enhancements. See our Mesa 18.1 feature overview for a more thorough look at all of the changes that made it into this release.

Mesa 18.1.0 can be fetched from Git if building from source. The Padoka stable PPA should be updated shortly for this release for Ubuntu users and for other users can be found from their respective sources.
