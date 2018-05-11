While Mesa 18.0 debuted just about one and a half months ago, the fourth and final release candidate of Mesa 18.1 is now available for testing as the next quarterly feature installment to these primarily OpenGL/Vulkan open-source drivers.
First time Mesa release manager Dylan Baker issued Mesa 18.1.0-RC4 this Friday evening with 25 queued patches. The affected work ranges from core Mesa fixes to Gallium3D, R600, RADV, RadeonSI, i965, and ANV fixes... Pretty much fixes across the board at least as far as the major drivers are concerned sans Nouveau.
The current blocker bug tracker is now cleared, so unless some major bugs are brought up over the next week, the plan is to officially release Mesa 18.1.0 next Friday, 18 May.
The list of fixes for Mesa 18.1-RC4 can be viewed here.
See our Mesa 18.1 feature overview to learn about the changes for this Mesa 2018'Q2 feature update.
