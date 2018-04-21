Seemingly flying under our radar is that Mesa 18.1 has already been branched and the first release candidate issued.
While the Mesa website hasn't yet been updated for the 18.1 details, Dylan Baker appears to be the release manager for the 18.1 series -- the second quarter of 2018 release stream.
The code was branched on Friday evening while out now is RC1. The bug tracker that as of writing has currently no bugs queued against it can be found here.
We'll have our usual benchmark comparison and feature recaps shortly on Phoronix. Given the current timing of Mesa 18.1 RC1, the Mesa 18.1.0 stable release should likely surface by the end of May or the beginning of June.
