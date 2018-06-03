Mesa 18.0.5 is out as the latest point release for the Mesa 18.0 release from Q1'2018, but it also now marks the end of the series.
The Mesa 18.0.5 update has several Intel i965 OpenGL driver fixes, some core Mesa fixes, a few updates for the RADV Vulkan driver, and other basic alterations. This though is the final planned point release now that Mesa 18.1.1 is out so users are encouraged to upgrade to this newer series, or if you enjoy the bleeding-edge graphics stack, you can always be riding Mesa 18.2-dev.
The list of fixes that made it into this final Mesa 18.0 update can be found via the release announcement.
Mesa 18.1 bi-weekly point releases will continue while Mesa 18.2 as the next feature release is due out in August.
