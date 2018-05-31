Mesa 18.0.5 is the last planned point release for the Mesa 18.0 series that debuted at the end of March as the Q1'2018 release for Mesa3D.
With Mesa 18.1 having been released earlier this month and on schedule, the Mesa 18.0 lifespan is relatively short with Mesa 18.1.1 now due for release in the days ahead. As such, the Mesa 18.0.5 release due out by the end of the week is their last planned maintenance release for this previous quarter's branch.
Mesa 18.0.5 is bringing about two dozen fixes including some core Mesa corrections, several Intel driver fixes, some Radeon RADV Vulkan driver fixes, and other routine maintenance work with nothing significant standing out in particular.
The current list of changes for this final Mesa 18.0 point release can be found via today's RC1 announcement.
Mesa 18.2 meanwhile is where all feature development has been happening and it's set to be releasing in August.
