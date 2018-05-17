Mesa 18.1 might be out this weekend but for those riding the Mesa 18.0 stable release series for now, Mesa 18.0.4 is the latest point release.
Mesa 18.0.4 features several RADV Vulkan driver fixes and on the Radeon front also has an R600g driver fix. On the Intel side are fixes to both the ANV Vulkan and i965 OpenGL drivers for different issues, some memory leak fixes in other areas of Mesa, and also some core Mesa fixes too. Nothing though appears to be too pressing, but nevertheless it's great to have the punctual Mesa point releases.
The Mesa 18.0.4 list of changes/fixes can be found via today's release announcement.
