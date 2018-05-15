While Mesa 18.1 is expected for release this week, those riding the Mesa 18.0 stable series will also have an 18.0.4 point release coming in the next few days.
Mesa 18.0.4 is expected for release this Thursday or Friday as the newest point release for this Q1'2018 Mesa series. Mesa 18.0.4 release candidate 1 was issued today with just over two dozen fixes.
Mesa 18.0.4 RC1 has a number of Radeon fixes from R600g to RADV, several Intel OpenGL and Vulkan driver fixes, some core Mesa fixes and SPIR-V tweaks, and a random assortment of other fixes.
None of the changes stand out in particular but those curious about any of the Mesa 18.0.4 bugs fixed at this stage can find the patch queue via today's RC1 announcement.
