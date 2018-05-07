Mesa 18.0.3 Released With A Handful Of Fixes
7 May 2018
While Mesa 18.1 is coming soon, the current stable release series for now is Mesa 18.0 with the 18.0.3 being released today as the newest point release.

Mesa 18.0.3 is the latest stable version of Mesa3D for these open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers. This latest point release is on the very small side with only about one dozen changes in total. The work in Mesa 18.0.3 includes fixes for RADV Vulkan, fixing a VCN MPEG4 issue for Raven Ridge, a GFX9/Vega workaround for RadeonSI, Intel ANV Vulkan driver allocator fixes, and other minor fixes.

The complete list of Mesa 18.0.3 changes can be found via this mailing list post. Mesa 18.1.0 meanwhile should be released towards the end of next week or shortly after that point.
