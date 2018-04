Juan Suarez Romero who is maintaining the Mesa 18.0 stable series today announced the 18.0.2 release candidate as what will be the second point release.Mesa 18.0.2 has a number of Vega/GFX9 fixes to the RADV/NIR code and RadeonSI, fixes to the Meson build system support, various Gallium3D driver fixes, a few fixes to the Intel driver code, and other smaller work.Overall it's quite a small point release with nothing major sticking out of the Mesa 18.0.2 change-set besides GFX9/Vega being notable.The current list of patches queues for Mesa 18.0.2 can be found via the RC1 announcement . If all goes well, Mesa 18.0.2 will be officially released on Saturday.