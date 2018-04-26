Mesa 18.0.2 Expected This Weekend, Offers Up RADV/RadeonSI Fixes + More
Juan Suarez Romero who is maintaining the Mesa 18.0 stable series today announced the 18.0.2 release candidate as what will be the second point release.

Mesa 18.0.2 has a number of Vega/GFX9 fixes to the RADV/NIR code and RadeonSI, fixes to the Meson build system support, various Gallium3D driver fixes, a few fixes to the Intel driver code, and other smaller work.

Overall it's quite a small point release with nothing major sticking out of the Mesa 18.0.2 change-set besides GFX9/Vega being notable.

The current list of patches queues for Mesa 18.0.2 can be found via the RC1 announcement. If all goes well, Mesa 18.0.2 will be officially released on Saturday.
