Mesa 18.0.1 Being Released In A Few Days With About Four Dozen Fixes
Mesa 18.0.1 is being planned for release on Wednesday as the first stable point release / maintenance update for this quarterly installment to Mesa 3D.

Over Mesa 18.0 that premiered at the end of March there is so far 46 changes queued with today's Mesa 18.0.1 release candidate.

Among the many changes coming for Mesa 18.0.1 are Meson build system improvements, many regression fixes for the RADV Vulkan driver, Gallium3D Nine state tracker updates, various Intel driver fixes, a few Mesa core fixes, and the usual smothering of GLSL and NIR work. There are also Wayland EGL updates, some RadeonSI tuning, and SPIR-V compiler issues resolved too.

There isn't any real new features though as that work on Mesa Git master is building up for Mesa 18.1 that will likely premiere around June.

The current list of Mesa 18.0.1 fixes were outlined just now in the RC1 announcement. Assuming no nasty bugs come up in the next few days, the release plan is to put out Mesa 18.0.1 on Wednesday, 18 April.
