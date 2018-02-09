Mesa 18.0, the first new Mesa 3D release of 2018, is coming up quite soon while today brings the fourth release candidate.
Mesa 18.0-RC4 has around two dozen fixes including several RADV fixes, a few R600 Gallium3D fixes, some Meson build system updates, a handful of Intel i965 OpenGL and ANV Vulkan driver updates, and various other improvements.
If you tested an earlier build of Mesa 18.0 and are curious about the fixes of RC4, a complete list can be found via the release announcement.
See our Mesa 18.0 feature overview to learn about this quarterly feature update to Mesa. The stable Mesa 18.0.0 release should happen by the end of February.
