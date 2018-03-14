Mesa 18.0 Is Now Primed For Releasing Soon
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 March 2018 at 08:18 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa 18.0's delay of more than one month and without any new release candidate came while the open-source Intel developers were hunkered down to clear the remaining blocker bugs.

Fortunately, it appears the remaining Mesa 18.0 blocker bugs are now resolved, meaning the official release could come in a matter of days depending if they decide to first do a Mesa 18.0-rc5 release for last minute testing.

Longtime open-source Intel developer Kenneth Graunke announced a short time ago, "I think we've closed the last of the Mesa 18.0 blocker bugs. It looks like there are some patches nominated for the 18.0 branch still (fixing some of those issues), but assuming things are merged, I think we're ready to release. I checked with Mark and Jason on IRC and they seemed fine with shipping."

The recent 18.0 blockers included The recent blocker bugs involved dEQP test failures, a WebGL 2 shader crashing the Intel driver, and other regressions.

The 18.0 Git branch as of writing hasn't seen any new patches since 23 February, but hopefully the lingering patches for stable will get landed and we'll still end up seeing the Mesa 18.0 release this quarter.

This first major Mesa release of 2018 is coming with a lot of new functionality as outlined in our Mesa 18.0 feature overview.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Uniform Packing For RadeonSI NIR, Helps Reduce CPU Overhead
Mesa 18.0 Has Been Off The Tracks For More Than One Month
Airlie Moves Ahead With His Plan For Soft FP64 For Mesa, OpenGL 4.3 For Evergreen GPUs
Mesa Developers Working To Figure Out How To Improve Their Release Process
David Airlie Moves Toward Upstreaming Soft FP64 Support In Mesa
New DRI3 v1.1 & v1.2 Bits Now Supported By Mesa
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
Debian 9.4 Stretch Released
Windows 10 Spring Update Bringing WSL Unix Sockets Support, OpenSSH / Curl / Tar Support