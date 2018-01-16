Mesa 18.0 Will Enter Its Feature Freeze Soon
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 16 January 2018 at 03:06 PM EST. 4 Comments
MESA --
The Mesa 18.0 feature freeze and release candidate will be issued in the days ahead.

Emil Velikov quietly updated the Mesa3D release schedule a while back though now he's announced it to the mailing list. The original plan was to do the branching / feature freeze and RC1 on 19 January, but given the short notice, that might be kicked out until next week.

Once that branching takes place, there will be weekly release candidates until shipping Mesa 18.0.0 around the middle of February. Mesa 18.0 is the quarterly feature update to Mesa, the first of the year hence the version under the revised Mesa3D versioning scheme that went into effect last year.

Stay tuned for our feature overview and more Mesa 18.0 benchmarks on Phoronix. It's been another exciting cycle with tons of OpenGL/Vulkan improvements, performance work, and more. It is coming down to the deadline whether GL_ARB_spirv will land for Mesa 18.0, but given the short time until merging, perhaps not. That's the last bit for OpenGL 4.6 by RadeonSI and Intel i965 but they would also need to clear the OpenGL CTS for officially advertising OpenGL 4.6 support.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 17.3.3 Is On The Way With Better Vega Support On Vulkan
Advanced DRI Configurator: A New Mesa GUI Project
Intel's Mesa Driver Is A Step Closer To ARB_gl_spirv Support
Mesa Gets Patches For EGL_ANDROID_blob_cache
Freedreno Gallium3D Lands A5xx Texture Tiling For Better Performance
The Linux Graphics Stack Gets Further Meson-ized: Now With Libdrm Support
Popular News
Intel Rolls Out Their New CPUs With Radeon Vega M Graphics
AMD Cuts Ryzen Prices, Confirms New Hardware, New Ryzen CPUs With Vega
The Combined Impact Of Retpoline + KPTI On Ubuntu Linux
Intel Posts Updated Microcode Files For Linux
Firefox 59 Is Dropping GTK2 Support
AMD CPUs Are Potentially Vulnerable To Spectre / Variant 2