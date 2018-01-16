The Mesa 18.0 feature freeze and release candidate will be issued in the days ahead.
Emil Velikov quietly updated the Mesa3D release schedule a while back though now he's announced it to the mailing list. The original plan was to do the branching / feature freeze and RC1 on 19 January, but given the short notice, that might be kicked out until next week.
Once that branching takes place, there will be weekly release candidates until shipping Mesa 18.0.0 around the middle of February. Mesa 18.0 is the quarterly feature update to Mesa, the first of the year hence the version under the revised Mesa3D versioning scheme that went into effect last year.
Stay tuned for our feature overview and more Mesa 18.0 benchmarks on Phoronix. It's been another exciting cycle with tons of OpenGL/Vulkan improvements, performance work, and more. It is coming down to the deadline whether GL_ARB_spirv will land for Mesa 18.0, but given the short time until merging, perhaps not. That's the last bit for OpenGL 4.6 by RadeonSI and Intel i965 but they would also need to clear the OpenGL CTS for officially advertising OpenGL 4.6 support.
4 Comments