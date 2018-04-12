Mesa 17.3.9 is expected to be released at the start of next week as the final point release for the Mesa 17.3 driver series that was introduced back in Q4'2017.
With Mesa 18.0 now in good shape and being out for a few weeks, the Mesa 17.3 series is wrapping up. Juan Suarez Romero of Igalia who has been serving as the 17.3 series stable release manager today announced the 17.3.9 release candidate. There are currently 23 patches for this final point release, including fixes for the RADV Vulkan driver, GL/GLES version overriding fixes, GLSL patches, NIR fixes, and other minor work.
The list of about two dozen fixes for Mesa 17.3.9 can be found on the mailing list. If nothing major comes up, Mesa 17.3.9 will be released next Monday (16 April) and will mark the end of the 17.3 series.
Given the bugs that plagued earlier Mesa 17.3 releases, I'm sure many upstream developers will be quite happy when this series is laid to rest. Overall, Mesa 18.0 appears to be in great for transitioning to or Mesa 18.1-devel if you don't mind occasional breakage to enjoy all of the latest features and performance enhancements.
