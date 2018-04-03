Mesa 17.3.8 Released With A Handful Of Fixes
For those waiting until v18.0.1 before upgrading to the Mesa 18.0 series, Mesa 17.3.8 is now available as the latest release off this stable series from the end of 2017.

Mesa 17.3.8 is in fairly good shape after some rough point releases earlier on in the 17.3 cycle and a very big 17.3.7 update. Mesa 17.3.8 has some fixes for NIR and GLSL, several Intel ANV/i965 driver fixes, some Radeon and RADV work, and also some Nine Gallium3D fixes among other corrections.

Source downloads and more via the release announcement that just hit the wire.
