While Mesa 17.3 started out very buggy, the developers have slowly been getting it into shape. If you are waiting to upgrade to the newly-released Mesa 18.0 until it further stabilizes with some point releases, Mesa 17.3.8 will be released in the days ahead as the latest and greatest off last quarter's driver code-base.
Igalia's Juan Suarez Romero has put out the release candidate of Mesa 17.3.8, which at the moment contains 18 patches over the huge 17.3.7 release that recently shipped with more than 50 fixes.
This much smaller Mesa 17.3.8 point release so far has some NIR intermediate representation fixes, GLSL patches, a few Intel OpenGL and Vulkan driver fixes, and some other small bug fixes for the Gallium3D Nine State Tracker and RADV.
The current list of queued patches for 17.3.8 can be found via Mesa-dev.
Assuming nothing major comes up this week, the current plan is to release Mesa 17.3.8 next Monday.
