While waiting for Mesa 18.0, the Mesa 17.3.7 point release will soon hit stable users of this open-source, user-space graphics stack.
Igalia's Juan A. Suarez Romero announced the release candidate today for the upcoming Mesa 17.3.7 routine maintenance release. For this latest point release there are currently 53 patches queued and another handful of patches possibly still landing prior to the official release.
Found in the Mesa 17.3.7 release candidate are several Intel OpenGL driver fixes, RADV Vulkan driver fixes, a few R600 Gallium3D fixes, and an assortment of fixes to the smaller drivers.
The current list of Mesa 17.3.7 release candidate fixes can be found via the Mesa mailing list.
