Last week the release candidate of Mesa 17.3.7 was issued with more than 50 patches queued. That count grew more over the weekend resulting in an additional release candidate.
Mesa point releases tend to get just one RC and a few days of testing before going gold, but on top of the 50 patches last week another handful of patches were since proposed and queued up for this increasingly large point release. The very latest patches include a RADV Vulkan driver fix by Feral Interactive, and several other RADV and Intel Vulkan fixes.
So now there is a new RC with the revised plan to ship Mesa 17.3.7 on Wednesday.
Mesa 18.0 meanwhile is on its final stage before release but with no new commits to the 18.0 branch now in three weeks and thus no Mesa 18.0.0-rc5 yet. We're still hopeful for seeing Mesa 18.0 officially out this month.
