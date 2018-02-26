Mesa 17.3.6 Released To Fix Intel GPU Hangs
It's been just one week since the Mesa 17.3.5 debut while today it's been succeeded by v17.3.6 as what's being advertised as an emergency release.

Mesa 17.3.6 solely contains i965 OpenGL driver changes for addressing GPU lockups that came in during the Mesa 17.3 development cycle. A handful of changes are needed for addressing these Intel GPU driver bugs that have been present the past few months.

The list of the i965 changes here. It's in part due to these bugs that led one Mesa developer to call Mesa 17.3 the most buggy release in recent memory.

Mesa 18.0 meanwhile should be released in the days ahead as this quarterly release has been running behind schedule but is coming with many feature additions and performance improvements.
