While Mesa 17.3.4 was just released a few days ago with 90+ changes , Mesa 17.3.5 is now available as a quick follow-up release due to a serious bug.Feral's James Legg noticed a silly typo bug in the NIR to LLVM code used by RADV leading to broken RADV support in the previous point release.This "emergency release" was done as the lone change was considered a major enough issue to get RADV back in order, thus today is 17.3.5