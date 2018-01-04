For those of you riding the Mesa 17.3 stable train, the second point release is expected for release this weekend with many fixes.
The release candidate for Mesa 17.3.2 was issued today by Collabora's Emil Velikov who continues serving as Mesa's primary release manager. So far there is just over one dozen patches queued up but over one dozen more still being reviewed.
Included right now for Mesa 17.3.2 are many Radeon Vulkan driver (RADV) regression/bug fixes, a GLSL workaround that affects several Linux games using Unreal Engine 4, and a couple other small fixes. Right now by far most of the changes are about RADV fixes, but if you are hoping for new features, you'll need to be using Mesa 17.4-dev Git that will in turn be released as stable in the form of Mesa 18.0 later this quarter.
The current patch queue for Mesa 17.3.2 can be reviewed on Mesa-dev while that stable point release should be out over the weekend.
1 Comment