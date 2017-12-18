Mesa 17.3.1 Is Being Prepped With Around Three Dozen Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 18 December 2017 at 01:00 PM EST. 1 Comment
MESA --
Mesa 17.3.1 is on track to be released this week as the first point release to this quarter's Mesa 17.3 feature release.

Mesa 17.3.0 finally shipped in early December after facing delays. As is usually the case with the first point release of new Mesa branches, 17.3.1 is quite heavy on the fixes.

Mesa 17.3.1 will ship with around three dozen fixes, including notable fixes for RADV / RadeonSI / i965 and even some Nouveau NVC0 and Freedreno bug fixes too. The GLSL shader cache should also be more robust in this release. For those on big endian architectures, there's fixes for you too.

The current list of staged fixes for Mesa 17.3.1 can be found via Mesa-dev. The official Mesa 17.3.1 should be out around Wednesday assuming no last minute issues.

Mesa 17.4-dev meanwhile is the version in Git master that should end up being called Mesa 18.0 when this next feature release debuts in February~March.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.0 Planned For A Mid-February Release
Libdrm 2.4.89 Released With Leasing & Synchronization Object APIs
Disjoint Timer Query Added To Mesa For Reporting Accurate OpenGL Timing Data
Mesa 17.2.7 Released For Those Not Yet On Mesa 17.3
AMD Moving Forward In Their RadeonSI Support For ARB_gl_spirv
Mesa Glthread Gets Adds Another Game, AMDGPU Winsys Gets Performance Workaround
Popular News
It Looks Like VLC 3.0 Will Finally Be Released Soon
KWin On Wayland Without X11 Support Can Startup So Fast It Causes Problems
Qualcomm Mentions "Vulkan2" & What I Would Suspect Of "Vulkan 2.0"
FreeBSD-Based TrueOS 17.12 Released
Haiku OS Is Very Close To Their Long Awaited Beta, New Repository Working
It's Been Four Years Since SteamOS Began Shipping With Not Much To Show