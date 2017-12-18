Mesa 17.3.1 is on track to be released this week as the first point release to this quarter's Mesa 17.3 feature release.
Mesa 17.3.0 finally shipped in early December after facing delays. As is usually the case with the first point release of new Mesa branches, 17.3.1 is quite heavy on the fixes.
Mesa 17.3.1 will ship with around three dozen fixes, including notable fixes for RADV / RadeonSI / i965 and even some Nouveau NVC0 and Freedreno bug fixes too. The GLSL shader cache should also be more robust in this release. For those on big endian architectures, there's fixes for you too.
The current list of staged fixes for Mesa 17.3.1 can be found via Mesa-dev. The official Mesa 17.3.1 should be out around Wednesday assuming no last minute issues.
Mesa 17.4-dev meanwhile is the version in Git master that should end up being called Mesa 18.0 when this next feature release debuts in February~March.
