Mesa 17.3.1 Released With Around Three Dozen Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 December 2017 at 12:57 PM EST.
MESA --
Mesa 17.3.1 has been released today as the first point release to Mesa 17.3, the Q4'2017 feature update to Mesa.

With it being the first point release since the big Mesa 17.3.0 debut that happened two weeks back, it's a fairly important milestone. There's now around three dozen fixes for those that generally wait until the first point release before moving to a new Mesa release stream.

Mesa 17.3.1 has fixes for RADV Radeon Vulkan, VC4, GLSL, RadeonSI OpenGL, NVC0, GLX, and other areas of Mesa.

This release doesn't introduce new features with that work going into Mesa 17.4/18.0. But one change worth noting for the RADV Vulkan driver is the LLVM version is now added to the device name string. This change was done by Feral's Alex Smith.

The reasoning behind exposing the LLVM back-end version with the RADV driver is so they can now more easily deal with driver whitelisting/blacklisting, similar to their version handling with OpenGL. For new Linux game ports using Vulkan and depending upon fixes in a newer LLVM version of the AMDGPU back-end, they can now query that using the Vulkan device string.

More details on the Mesa 17.3.1 changes via Mesa3D.org.
